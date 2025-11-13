Cross Timbers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Thursday reported profit of $453,000 in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Thursday reported profit of $453,000 in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The express trust posted revenue of $774,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $774,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.