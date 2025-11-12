Cross Country: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.3 million.

