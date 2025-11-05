CRH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.5 billion. On a per-share basis,…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.21.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $11.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.26 billion.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.49 to $5.72 per share.

