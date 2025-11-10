Cresud: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Monday reported earnings of $27.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRESY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRESY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.