Crescent Capital BDC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period.

