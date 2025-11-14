Creatd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Friday reported a loss of $780,000 in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Friday reported a loss of $780,000 in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $984,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $984,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRTD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.