Crane NXT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.5 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $445.1 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.