Coty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coty expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 21 cents.

