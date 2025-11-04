Costamare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $97.9 million in its third quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.4 million.

