Corteva, Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $320 million in its third quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.7 billion to $17.9 billion.

