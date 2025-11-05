Corpay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $277.9 million. The Atlanta-based company…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $5.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.63 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Corpay expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.80 to $6.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.14 to $21.34 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.53 billion.

