CorMedix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $108.6 million.

The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period.

