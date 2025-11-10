CoreWeave: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Monday reported a loss of $110.1 million in…

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Monday reported a loss of $110.1 million in its third quarter.

The Livingston, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

