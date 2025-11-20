Construction Partners: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $56.6…

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $56.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $899.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.8 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

