Conmed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million. The…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.48 to $4.53 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.