Conduent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Friday reported a loss of $46 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $767 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.3 million.

Conduent expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.1 billion.

