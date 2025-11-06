Con Ed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $688 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $688 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.90.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

