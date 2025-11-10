Comtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported net income of $7.9 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported net income of $7.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $155.3 million, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $499.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMTL

