ComScore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 5:17 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $453,000 in its third quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

