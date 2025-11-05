CompX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX

