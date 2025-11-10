Compugen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

