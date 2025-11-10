Commercial Vehicle Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a loss…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.4 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.