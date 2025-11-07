CNH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $80 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $80 million.

The Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.3 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 50 cents per share.

