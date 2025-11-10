Clippers’ Bradley Beal to miss time with hip injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal was ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal was ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and is expected to miss multiple games with a left hip injury, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Beal, who had been listed as questionable on the injury report, is scheduled to undergo imaging to determine the severity of the issue.

Beal, 32, has averaged career lows with 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over six games this season, his first in Los Angeles. In 14 NBA seasons, he has averaged 21.4 points with 4.3 assists in 807 games (758 starts) for the Washington Wizards (2012-23), Phoenix Suns (2023-25) and Clippers.

The injury is believed to have occurred during Thursday’s 115-102 loss at Phoenix while Beal was taking a charge. He played in Saturday’s home loss to the Suns and scored 12 points to match a season high in 20 minutes.

To replace Beal in the starting lineup Monday, Lue went with forward John Collins over guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“We’ve been struggling rebounding the basketball and career, statistically, (Collins) has been a really good rebounder,” Lue said. “Just put him alongside (Ivica Zubac) to be able to rebound the basketball. … We need to be bigger. We were small with (Beal).”

