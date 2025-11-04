Clearway Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $236 million.…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $236 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $429 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.3 million.

