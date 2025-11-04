Clean Energy Fuels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Tuesday reported a loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period.

