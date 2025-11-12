Cisco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $14.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.2 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.08 to $4.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $60.2 billion to $61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.