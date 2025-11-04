Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $131.6 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $561 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $560 million.

