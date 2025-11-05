Cinemark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $49.5…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $49.5 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $857.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.