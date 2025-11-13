Cibus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies posted revenue of $615,000 in the period.

