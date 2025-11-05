Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $180 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $447.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.3 million.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.82 to $7.05 per share.

