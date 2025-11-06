Chesapeake Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported profit of $19.4 million in…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported profit of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period.

Chesapeake Utilities expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPK

