Chemours: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $60 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

