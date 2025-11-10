Chegg: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $72 million.

