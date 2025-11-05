Charles River: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $54.4 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.6 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

