CF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $353 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.19.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

