Ceva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.

