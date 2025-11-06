Cerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19,000 in its…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $202 million to $204 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.