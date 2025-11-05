Cencora: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $339.7 million in…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $339.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $83.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.55 billion, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $321.33 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.45 to $17.75 per share.

