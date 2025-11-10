Celldex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Monday reported a loss of $67 million…

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Monday reported a loss of $67 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.01.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

