CCA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $52.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.3 million, or 24 cents per share.

The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $580.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.1 million.

CCA expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.94 to $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.