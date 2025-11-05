Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CBD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CBD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 12:23 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 11 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $827.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBDBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBDBY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up