CBD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 11 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $827.3 million in the period.

