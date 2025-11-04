Cava: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million. On…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $292.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293 million.

