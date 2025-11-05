Carriage Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.6 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.2 million.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $413 million to $417 million.

