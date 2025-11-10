CarParts.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $127.8 million in the period.

