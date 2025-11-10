Carbon Streaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported earnings of $645,000…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported earnings of $645,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $3,000 in the period.

