Capstone Green: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported net income of $834,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Van Nuys, California-based company said it had net loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

