Capricor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Monday reported a loss of $24.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Monday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 54 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.