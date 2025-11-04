Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $856 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Capri Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $975 million to $1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.