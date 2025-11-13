Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million…

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kitchener, Ontario-based company said it had net loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.

